WATCH: This Girl Has Face Painted Herself To Look Like Zayn Malik & It’s... Questionable

29 July 2016, 10:38

Zayn Malik Make Up

… and some people actually fell for the painted on beard and asked for selfies with the make up artist!

We love a good bit of creative make up artistry – so we just had to check out this Dubai based make up artist who transformed herself into Zayn Malik… and people actually thought she was the pop star in public!

“My Life Has Changed So Much In The Last Year” Zayn Malik Opens Up About His Private Life

While there’s no doubting that she’s managed to capture the essence of Mr Malik… we’re kind of struggling to believe that people in a shopping centre actually thought she was the ‘Pillowtalk’ star.

Aside from the fact that she’s about a foot shorter than the guys getting photos with her, surely they can’t have missed that the beard is painted on. PAINTED. ON.

 

Here we go guys ! FEMALE MAKE-UP ARTIST TRANSFORMS INTO ZAYN MALIK @zayn AND THEN GOES OUT INTO A MALL TO PRANK PEOPLE ! you won't believe the number of people that actually fell for it.. Enjoy the video Thank you to the amazing videographer and editor @stephaniegoveas @fakeupfix @makeuptutorialsx0x @styleartists @universodamaquiagem_oficial @amazingmakeupart @thepeachyqueenblog @style.video #dubaimakeupartist #bodypaint #bodypainting #bodyart #facepainting #facepaint #facepainter #makeup #makeupartist #makeuptransformation #funny #prank #amazingmakeupart #thepeachyqueenblog #universodamaquiagem_oficial #brian_champagne #hudabeauty #illusionmakeup #art #artist #makeupartistsworldwide #onedirection #1dfans

A video posted by Alicia Goveas (@dubai_faceandbodyartist) onJul 13, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

Having looked at her other bits of work, there’s no doubting  23-year-old Alicia Goveas is talented, but w don’t think this transformation would fool any hardcore Zayn stan up close.

  

Alicia told the Daily Mail, “It felt amazing to be a celebrity for one day. So many people were coming up to me to take selfies. I can't believe the reaction I got. I would do this all over again if I could.”

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 19 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

