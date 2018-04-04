Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards To Stephanie Davis & More

Some were amicable splits. Some were... not.

He's formerly 1/5th of the world's biggest boyband and he's still one hell of a hunk... so it's no wonder Zayn Malik's had his fair share of beautiful girlfriends! We take a look back at Zayn's complete dating history... so far!

Geneva Lane

During his time on the X Factor, Zayn ended up hooking up with fellow finalist Geneva but it looks like their short romance in 2010 didn't end well... After Zayn's famous split from Perrie Edwards, Geneva took to Twitter to slam the former One Direction star in words we couldn't possibly repeat. Ouch.

Zayn Malik and Geneva Lane. pic.twitter.com/dJX7DRmKmd — Celebrity Exes (@CelebrityExes) July 16, 2013

Rebecca Ferguson

Zayn and Rebecca dated for four months back in 2011 despite their six-year age gap, but the mother of two split up with the boyband heart throb after admitting she had to pay for some of their dates at the start of his glittering pop career. Well we're sure Mr Malik can afford to more than foot the bill these days!

Stephanie Davis

Shortly after dating Rebecca Ferguson, Zayn briefly saw Steph Davis (yes, that's she of the never ending Jeremy McConnell saga...) before she split up with him after five months when he started seeing Perrie Edwards. The couple split on amicable terms though they haven't really kept in touch since.

Perrie Edwards

Zayn's relationship with Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is his longest one to date, with the couple being together from 2011 until 2015. They were engaged for two years but the couple grew apart and Zayn broke up with Perrie not long after he announced he was leaving One Direction.

Gigi Hadid

After his split with Perrie, Zayn started dating model Gigi Hadid from 2015 until earlier this year (2018), with Gigi even appearing in one of his music videos. The couple were together just over two years but split in the most amicable fashion, with them both releasing lovely statements about each other confirming the break up.

