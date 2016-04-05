People Think Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Vogue Photoshoot Has Leaked And The Pictures Are Unreal

5 April 2016, 14:06

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spotted out on romantic

As if Zigi wanted to get anymore bloody perfect, they go and do a photoshoot with Vogue that looks almost too good to be true.

 

What d'ya reckon? Either way, the pics are pretty damn cute right? 

 

We're all agreed, they're just seriously hot ok

 

Some people find them almost a bit too much

 

And they're demanding the HQs

 

But for now the previews will just have to do

 

It's also worth mentioning there's been a few people doubting them

Zayn and Gigi

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Has Got A New Tattoo And We're Completely Here For It
Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Aladdin

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Versus by Versace

The Photos Of Zayn In His New Versace Campaign Are Getting Us Hot Under The Collar

