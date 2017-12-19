Gigi Hadid Just Posted A Cute AF Tribute To Zayn & Now We Can't Wait For His Reply

19 December 2017, 13:57

Gigi Hadid on Zayn

These guys are in lurrrrv.

Gigi and Zayn (or Zigi) are still growing very, very strong and the model wants to let the world know. 

> Fans Are Freaking Out About Niall Horan's Immense #CapitalJBB Santa Shirt & It's Actually Affordable AF

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, sharing a throwback of the pair at the 2016 Met Gala - y’know the one where Zayn rocked an edgy robotic arm - she wrote: “just saw this in twitter land …….OO HES SO FREAKIN GORGEOUS I COULD JUST MELT EVERYDAY.”

Gigi Hadid on boyfriend Zayn Malik

And by the sounds of things it seems like Gigi is still just as smitten as she was in that pic. N’awww.

Rumours began circulating that the pair were dating back in November 2015 but nothing was confirmed until later that month when Zigi were spotted leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood holding hands.

Since then, they’ve starred in Zayn’s 'Pillow Talk' music video together, bagged a joint Vogue cover this summer and managed to keep their relationship fairly private with the odd mushy post on Instagram. 

 

@voguemagazine

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onJul 13, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

 

Bless ‘em. 

 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onNov 1, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

  

ZAYN Music

See more ZAYN Music

Pillow Talk (Handbag House Club Mix)
ZAYN

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Has Got A New Tattoo And We're Completely Here For It
Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Aladdin

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Versus by Versace

The Photos Of Zayn In His New Versace Campaign Are Getting Us Hot Under The Collar

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne in Capital

Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Debut Album So Far: Release Date, Tracklist & More
Cardi B and boyfriend Offset

Cardi B Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend And Baby Gender Details Revealed
Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed
Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post
Jesy Nelson Absent From little Mix Asset

Little Mix's Latest Message From The Studio Has Left Fans Confused