Gigi Hadid Just Side-Eyed Perrie Edwards In The Most Subtle Way Possible
14 September 2016, 12:38
In a recent interview, Gigi Hadid told us all exactly why her and ZAYN get on SO well...but it came across a little shady.
With their anniversary on the horizon and the both of them absolutely loving life, it doesn't surprise us that every now and then a little bit of honesty spills over in an interview.
Ouch! For the first time?! Let's get this straight right here, right now. Perrie and ZAYN were engaged! Surely they had some shared interests outside of work.
Hadid added, ''We cook a lot together and do art together and we’re each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another.' Not going to lie, we're getting a tad jealous over here.
She also discussed her relationship with fame, 'I tried for a long time to move away from certain things, like security, thinking my life would have a sense of normalcy that way. But I realised that I’m not really in control of a lot of that stuff. I think what people don’t realise is that there is still so much that goes on behind closed doors that people don’t know about.'
