Gigi Hadid's Come Under Fire After Making This Rather Embarrassing Mistake About Zayn

14 October 2016, 11:32

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid

They've been dating for a year now, so you'd think Gigi would know this fact...

When you've been dating someone for 12 months, you would hope you know them pretty well, right?

You may not have been together for 25 years and shared half your lives together, but you should really know the main things about your other half.

ZAYN Won't Be Up For Best Newcomer At The Grammys & Fans Aren't Happy About The Reason

Well in a recent interview with Gulf Magazine, Gigi Hadid made a claim about Zayn that was wildly incorrect and no one can deal with it.

Talking about her own heritage, Gigi was quoted as saying, "When someone comes up to me and they tell me, 'I'm Palestinian' and we make a connection, it's beautiful."

Zayn & Gigi Hadid

Picture: PA

But then she drops the bombshell that has caused such a huge reaction online...

"My boyfriend is also half-Middle-Eastern. It's just a connection that you make that's really cool. It's hard to explain but you feel like you're amongst [your] people."

Hang on Gigi.

Did you just say that your boyfriend aka Zayn Malik is half-Middle Eastern?

Well it looks like you'll have to explain that 'connection' in some other way as Zayn's heritage is definitelty not half Middle-Eastern.

 

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onSep 29, 2016 at 8:22am PDT

 

Zayn's mum is English with Irish heritage and Zayn's dad is British Pakistani, plus the singer grew up in Bradford, so we're not spotting the Middle Eastern link here.

Pakistan is very much in Asia, not the Middle East, so considering that Gigi is "half Middle-Eastern" herself, we're pretty surprised she'd make this error.

Fans have been very vocal about Gigi's embarrassing mistake...

 

We're guessing Gigi's Geography teacher is cringing right about now!

