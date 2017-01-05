You Might Be Surprised By The Best Selling British Debut Album Of 2016...

5 January 2017, 13:52

Zayn Malik The Chase

Here's a clue... it WASN'T Zayn.

If you were to think of the biggest debut album from a British artist of the last 12 months, chances are you'd think of Zayn Malik's offering.

'Mind Of Mine' was one of the finest records of the year, and it shifted a not-too-shabby 65,208 copies since it dropped in March.

 

#MindOfMine .. yours now !!!!

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onMar 24, 2016 at 8:51pm PDT

As great as that might sound, it wasn't ACTUALLY the best selling debut album from a British artist in last year, that accolade goes to someone a little but more obscure - but you'll DEFINITELY have heard of him!

> Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: A Relationship Timeline Of The Couple Who Give Us ALL The Goals

You know Bradley Walsh from The Chase? Well he released an album in 2016, and it sold over 111,000 copies! That's almost double the amount that eager Zayniacs snapped up!

So if Bradley Walsh's 'Chasing Dreams' was the biggest selling British debut album, AND the 57th best selling album in the UK overall, it must be amazing... right?

Well taking a quick look at the album's reviews on Amazon, it's got a pretty decent rating, however some of the comments are a little bit cutting!

"I found myself wincing as you could hear him struggle to hit the notes." 

"Bradley's an averagely good singer but were he an x-factor contestant he'd not get passed the first audition."

"I'll be taking it to the charity shop tomorrow."

Ouch...

Maybe try covering 'That's What Makes You Beautiful' on your next album, Bradders... or stick to producing TV gold like this!

You May Also Like...

The Curious Case Of Zayn's Instagram

00:32

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Comments

Loading...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill

Meek Mill Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj After Their Split With The Worst Comeback In History

Nicki Minaj

Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts

The Harry Potter References That You Probably Missed In Fantastic Beasts

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site