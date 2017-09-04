Zayn's Mum Shared A Photo Of Her Kissing His Bald Head, And Now The Zquad Are Hella Confused

We're shook. But in, like, a good way.

He's the many of many singles; many awards; and - most notably - many hairstyles. He's had pink locks, a green quiff and everything in between, but this is something new altogether...

Zayn Malik has recently gone bald, as was shown in a snap uploaded by his mum, Trisha, on Instagram.

> Uh Oh… Friends Claim Zayn’s “Disappointed” With Perrie Edwards’ Dig At Gigi Hadid

A post shared by Trisha Malik (@trishamalik1069) onSep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Sat beside his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, who couldn't look happier by the transformation, the 'PILLOWTALK' singer debuts his newly-shaved head. Don't panic, though - his iconic facial hair's still in tact.

Some of Zayn's fans think that this new look could be related to his upcoming music video, which the 24-year-old teased. It's said to be inspired by a Hollywood blockbuster, so maybe Zayn's taking some fashion inspo from the likes of Bruce Willis or Jason Statham?

Members of the Zquad were here for bald Zayn.

Idk whether he's actually bald or it's a bald cap either way It looks hella smooth I wanna touch it! — Miriam. (@WhoaZayn_) September 3, 2017

Others were not.

Zquad after seeing zayn bald pic.twitter.com/hqXkJOFPfq — z2 (@letzaynbreathe) September 3, 2017

Either way, we're just hyped for his new song. And we wanna stroke his head. Is that weird?

> Make Sure You Check Out Our App Now, Otherwise Things Will Get Pretty... Hairy. (See What We Did There? Sigh.)

Let's just sit back and enjoy ZAYN's debut solo... Along with a oddly-good Harry Styles lookalike!