When Is Years & Years New Album Release Date? Everything We Know About 'Sanctify' & More

It's been three years since Years & Years released their incredible debut album 'Communion' featuring huge tracks like 'King' and 'Desire', but now they're back with a brand new offering and 'Sanctify' is the lead single...

Yes, it's true - Years & Years are back and we're so excited for the hugely anticipated follow up to their magnificent debut album, so let's take a look at what we know about album 2 so far...

When Is The Album Release Date?

So far the band have only announced the launch of the lead single from the project, 'Sanctify', which is available from Friday 9th March 2018. With festival appearances booked, Summer 2018 looks the most likely for the new album release.

A post shared by Years & Years (@yearsandyears) onMar 2, 2018 at 7:57am PST

Remaining tight lipped on the official release date for album 2, lead singer Olly Alexander told us, "We're gonna have some more music out and then yeah there'll be an album soon."

What Is The Album's Lead Single 'Sanctify' About?

The first official release taken from Years & Years' second album is 'Sanctify'. It's the first single the band have released since 2016's 'Meteorite' and is a welcome return for the London-based three-piece.

Olly told us, "I've had a couple of, let's say, 'encounters' with guys who identify as straight but what has happened between us has been somewhat less than straight, so I wanted to write a song about that particular experience - so that's what inspired the song's lyrics."

"When we were making it, it just sounded like a really nice blend of my favourite kind of old skool RnB, but also felt kinda fresh, so it felt like the best foot forward."

Fans have been getting hyped for the new release and have taken to Twitter to share their excitement with the rest of the world...

This week is going to be the best so far this year! I already love sanctify even before I’ve heard it

Thanks @yearsandyears for giving us this exciting intro to new music! This is why I love you so much — Jodie (@Ollyislovely) March 4, 2018

IT'S NOT OUT YET BUT I'M ALREADY SCREAMING #SANCTIFY pic.twitter.com/M510vSLw5w — nøt spøøky ana (@anasantoshg) March 6, 2018

What Is The 'Sanctify' Music Video About?

Ahead of the release, Olly explained, "The video for ‘Sanctify’ centres around an audition against the backdrop of a future metropolis called Palo Santo.It’s the first part of a bigger jigsaw puzzle and my hope is that it confuses the hell out of people but also excites them in a mysterious and sensual way."

"We’ve deliberately hidden lots of different meanings and I want people to come up with their own interpretations, I’m asking people to jump down the rabbit hole with me and let their imagination run free."

Years and Years - 'Sanctify' Lyrics

[Intro]

When I pray

When I-

When I pray



[Verse 1]

In the night, you come to me

'Cause I'm the one who knows who you are

Ooh

Give me your confession, saying

Lately, life's been tearing you apart

Now



[Pre-Chorus]

Walk through the fire with you

'Cause I know how it can hurt

Being cut into and afraid



[Chorus]

So don't break (break)

Sanctify my body with pain (pain)

Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed

Sanctify my sins when I pray

When I pray



[Verse 2]

You don't have to be straight with me

I see what's underneath your mask

I'm a man like you, I breathe the rituals of the dancer's dance

Oh, oh



[Pre-Chorus]

And there's fire in you

And you know it's gonna hurt, being cut into

And afraid



[Chorus]

So don't break (break)

Sanctify my body with pain (pain)

Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed

Sanctify my sins when I pray

When I pray



[Bridge]

You'll find redemption when all this is through

Father, forgive me for finding the truth

Love takes its toll on me, I'm just like you

Maybe it's heavenly

Maybe it's heavenly

[Chorus]

So don't break (break)

Sanctify my body with pain (pain)

Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed

Sanctify my sins when I pray

[Chorus]

Sanctify my body with pain (sanctify, sanctify my sins)

Sanctify the love that you crave (sanctify)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed (sanctify)

Sanctify my sins when I pray

When I pray

When I pray

A post shared by Years & Years (@yearsandyears) onMar 7, 2018 at 2:50am PST

What Will The Second Album Sound Like?

Speaking to us about what fans can expect from the brand new album, Olly revealed, "I think it sounds like us, but I'm hoping it'll sound like we've had a bit more fun and it sounds like a step forward or evolution."

When we asked the band whether the sci-fi theme of their recent social media posts would also be a theme for the album, Olly revealed, "It's a bit of a mystery at this point."

He added, "I love sci-fi and there are definitely elements of that in there because I think a lot about the future - what crazy things are gonna happen and how technology is gonna make us change humanity and change the way we see ourselves, so that has definitely gone into it, but I'm excited to see what people discover further down the line because we've got lots of little things to drop."

What Is Palo Santo?

When the band were teasing the album, the regularly used sci-fi themed images with the hashtag #PSEN and it turns out that PS actually stands for Palo Santo, which is a world lead singer Olly has created throughout the recording of new album.

Explaining the concept, Olly explained, "The artists that I've loved like Prince and [David] Bowie, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna - you know they're all amazing for different reasons - but I think each artist takes you on a journey to their own world - somewhere they've created from their imagination."

He continued, "I've always wanted to do that and I was so passionate about creating a whole kind of fantasy world that belongs to Years & Years and that we can just have fun with - we can make music videos about this wolrd and we can tell a story on stage that's about this world and it all links up. I'm just really, really looking forward to sharing that with people and bringing people along for the ride."

Will Years and Years Be Going On Tour?

Yes! Excitingly the band revealed they will be taking their new album on tour and Olly beamed "Yes we'll be touring at some stage and we've got festivals coming up, so we're back on the road."

So if you wanna see the band perform their brand new album live, you better keep your eyes peeled for tickets some time soon!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Pop Music News!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the band's brilliant live performance of 'Shine' at the #CapitalJBB...