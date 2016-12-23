Honey G's Official Music Video Is Here... And It's "Sicker Than The Flu"

Now Playing
23 December 2016, 11:14
Yes, this is really happening...
She was pretty much the most memorable and divisive contestant in X Factor history, and now she's officially released her debut single!
Honey G - 'The Honey G Show'
Official Music Video
02:42
> "H Is For Honey G!": Capital's A-Z Of 2016 - EVERYTHING That Mattered In 2016
'The Honey G' show dropped today (23rd December) with the hopes of bagging the coveted Christmas number 1 spot ahead of the show's champion, Matt Terry.
Honey's music video is exactly what you'd expect from North Weezy's finest - and we can pretty much guarantee the song's already stuck in your head...
"H to the O to the N..." - MAKE IT STOP!!!
