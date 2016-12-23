Honey G's Official Music Video Is Here... And It's "Sicker Than The Flu"

By Matt Garforth

Yes, this is really happening...

She was pretty much the most memorable and divisive contestant in X Factor history, and now she's officially released her debut single!

Honey G - 'The Honey G Show' Official Music Video 02:42

'The Honey G' show dropped today (23rd December) with the hopes of bagging the coveted Christmas number 1 spot ahead of the show's champion, Matt Terry.

Honey's music video is exactly what you'd expect from North Weezy's finest - and we can pretty much guarantee the song's already stuck in your head...

"H to the O to the N..." - MAKE IT STOP!!!

