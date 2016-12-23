Honey G's Official Music Video Is Here... And It's "Sicker Than The Flu"

23 December 2016, 11:14

Honey G Show video

By Matt Garforth

Yes, this is really happening...

She was pretty much the most memorable and divisive contestant in X Factor history, and now she's officially released her debut single!

Honey G - 'The Honey G Show'

Official Music Video

02:42

> "H Is For Honey G!": Capital's A-Z Of 2016 - EVERYTHING That Mattered In 2016

'The Honey G' show dropped today (23rd December) with the hopes of bagging the coveted Christmas number 1 spot ahead of the show's champion, Matt Terry.

Honey's music video is exactly what you'd expect from North Weezy's finest - and we can pretty much guarantee the song's already stuck in your head...

"H to the O to the N..." - MAKE IT STOP!!! 

