Will.i.am Feat. Britney Spears – 'Scream And Shout' (Official Video)

Check out the eye-catching promo from the Black Eyed Peas star and the 'Criminal' singer right now on Captial.

Will.i.am and Britney Spears can be seen multiplying in the striking new music video to their collaborative single 'Scream And Shout'.

The Black Eyed Peas star said it was a "life changing" experience working with The X Factor USA judge on the track and they have finally unveiled the full promo following several teasers.

The clip opens with Will taking controls of a hologram style computer before delivering the line: "Bring the action".

The '…Baby One More Time' singer looks glamorous with her hair tied back as she gives several sultry stares to camera with a dance troup orchestrating a body-popping routine.

The song is expected to feature on The Voice coaches new studio album '#willpower', which was delayed recently after numerous tracks leaked online.

Check out the music video to Will.i.am and Britney Spears' new song 'Scream And Shout' below:

*Warning this video features strong language which may cause offence*

[[ This video has been removed ]]