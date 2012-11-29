Will.i.am Feat. Britney Spears – 'Scream And Shout' (Official Video)

29 November 2012, 09:01

Check out the eye-catching promo from the Black Eyed Peas star and the 'Criminal' singer right now on Captial.

Will.i.am and Britney Spears can be seen multiplying in the striking new music video to their collaborative single 'Scream And Shout'.

The Black Eyed Peas star said it was a "life changing" experience working with The X Factor USA judge on the track and they have finally unveiled the full promo following several teasers.

The clip opens with Will taking controls of a hologram style computer before delivering the line: "Bring the action".

The '…Baby One More Time' singer looks glamorous with her hair tied back as she gives several sultry stares to camera with a dance troup orchestrating a body-popping routine.

The song is expected to feature on The Voice coaches new studio album '#willpower', which was delayed recently after numerous tracks leaked online.

Check out the music video to Will.i.am and Britney Spears' new song 'Scream And Shout' below:

*Warning this video features strong language which may cause offence*

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Will.i.am Music

See more Will.i.am Music

Will.i.am News

See more Will.i.am News

Will i am the voice presses button

Will.i.am Accidentally Pressed His Button For An Act On 'The Voice' & It Got Hella Awkward
Will.i.am Cheryl

“It Could Be A Beer Belly!” Will.i.am Talks About Cheryl’s Pregnancy & “Bad Relationships”

Cheryl

The Voice Coaches and Louis Tomlinson Capital Brea

WATCH: The Voice Judges Tested Famous Singers' Voices And DIDN'T Spin Their Chairs For Louis Tomlinson!

Will.i.am Videos

See more Will.i.am Videos

will.i.am at the Summertime Ball 2016

Will.i.am - DJ Set (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Will.i.am Summertime Ball 2016

Will.i.am Mashed Up ALL His Biggest Hits… & Some Legendary Tracks For His #CapitalSTB Set!
Will.i.am

Boys & Girls Get Ready – Will.i.am's Coming To Tear Up The #CapitalSTB Stage At Wembley!

Will.i.am Pictures

See more Will.i.am Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
will.i.am At The Summertime Ball 2013

Will.i.am At The Summertime Ball 2013 - Pictures