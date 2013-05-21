Will.i.am – 'Bang Bang' (Official Video)

The Black Eyed Peas star unveils the promo taken from the soundtrack to The Great Gatsby.

Will.i.am has released the official music video to his latest track 'Bang Bang'.

The song is taken from the deluxe edition of his new album '#willpower' and also features on the soundtrack to the new Leonardo DiCaprio film The Great Gatsby.

The track also follows on from previous release '#thatPOWER' – which featured teen titan Justin Bieber.

The promo was shot in black and white and sees the star performing with a group of trumpeters and a lady dressed in a flapper outfit.

Will also breaks out some of his best tap dance moves towards the end as he goes solo on the dancefloor.

Check out the brand new video for Will.i.am's new song 'Bang Bang below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]