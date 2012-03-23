Tulisa - 'Young' (Official Video)

The X Factor judge has unveiled the music video for her first single as a solo artist.

Tulisa Contostavlos stars in her first music video as a solo artist for new single 'Young'.

The single is Tulisa's first to be taken from her upcoming debut album and boasts a positive message about enjoying your youth.

The X Factor judge is seen in the video playing pranks on people with several friends, including breaking into a posh hotel room for a pillow fight, defacing a piece of art with her slogan 'The Female Boss' and penning the same phrase on a man's stomach.

Tulisa shot the brand new video during her recent stay in America in Los Angeles and Miami, where she working on her as-yet-untitled debut record.

Tulisa Contostavlos' first solo single 'Young' is due out on 18th May.

View the music video for Tulisa Contostavlos' 'Young' below:

