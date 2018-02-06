WATCH: Troye Sivan Gives Us A Surprise Game And Demands We Play The ODDEST Game With Him!

Legit - who thought they'd wake up to a FaceTime from the 'My My My!' singer, only for him to ask that we play THIS?!

It was a pretty standard Tuesday morning, if we recall correctly. We got up. We had some cereal. We brushed our teeth. We got a call from singer-songwriter, actor and YouTuber, Troye Sivan.

All pretty usual stuff, really.

WE MEAN, WHAT?! Roman Kemp and Vick Hope were just casually chatting, hosting Capital Breakfast, when Troye's glorious little face popped up on our screen, after he surprised us with a FaceTime call.

Having heard Sigrid try to guess some songs after we played them backwards, Troye wanted in on the action.

Now we could tell you the answers here, but... We want to pit your wisdom against Troye Sivan's, so take on Roman's backwards game, if you can!

Sigrid REALLY didn't do well in this game, so just make sure you beat her, okay?