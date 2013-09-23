Tinie Tempah Feat. John Martin – 'Children Of The Sun' (Official Video)

Check out the latest release from the rapper's new album 'Demonstration' right here.

Tinie Tempah has released the official video for his brand new single 'Children Of The Sun'.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Tinie Tempah - Children Of The Sun (feat. John Martin) on MUZU.TV.

The track features vocals from John Martin – who previously teamed with the likes of Swedish House Mafia for 'Don't You Worry Child' and again on Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash's 'Reload'.

The track is lifted from Tinie's forthcoming new album 'Demonstration' and follows on from previous release 'Trampoline'.