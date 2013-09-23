Tinie Tempah Feat. John Martin – 'Children Of The Sun' (Official Video)

Now Playing
23 September 2013, 11:05
Check out the latest release from the rapper's new album 'Demonstration' right here.
Tinie Tempah has released the official video for his brand new single 'Children Of The Sun'.
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Tinie Tempah - Children Of The Sun (feat. John Martin) on MUZU.TV.
The track features vocals from John Martin – who previously teamed with the likes of Swedish House Mafia for 'Don't You Worry Child' and again on Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash's 'Reload'.
The track is lifted from Tinie's forthcoming new album 'Demonstration' and follows on from previous release 'Trampoline'.