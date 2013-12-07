Tinie Tempah At The Jingle Bell Ball 2013: "It's A Great Way To End 2013" - Video

7 December 2013, 17:22

Tinie Tempah Jingle Bell Ball 2013: On Air

Check out Capital's chat with the 'Pass Out' rapper ahead of his big performance.

Tinie Tempah says he has been "gearing up" for his set at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 today and can't wait to "end the year" on a high.

 

"It's a great way to end the year," Tinie revealed to Capital backstage at today's (7th December) show. "This is probably going to be the last thing I'm going to do this year. so I've definitely been gearing up for this. It's amazing, I'm so excited."

The Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 opening night will also feature performances from stars like Naughty Boy, Rizzle Kicks, Ellie Goulding, Union J and Katy Perry.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

