Here's What Every Member Of The Wanted Has Been Up To Since Their Hiatus...

14 March 2017, 17:25

The Wanted at the Capital JBB

It's three years since the opening date of their farewell tour!

With one of the UK's favourite all-male groups still seemingly no closer to returning, we thought we'd take a look at what all the guys are up to now and it's all looking pretty exciting for the lads.

After forming in 2009, the group went on to sell millions of singles across the world, but their hiatus in 2014 made us all shed a little tear.

WHAT?! We Can't Believe That These Songs Are Turning 15 Years Old In 2017

Well fear not, because this update will give you a glimpse into what each one of them is doing now and maybe they'll read it and end the hiatus (we can dream)...

Max George

 

A post shared by @thewantedmusic onJan 22, 2013 at 11:30am PST

 

After The Wanted went on their hiatus, Max decided to take up a little stint in the acting world and appeared in six episodes of the hit U.S TV show Glee as a bully named Clint.

Max also appeared on TV survival show Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and is still writing music too, so if you could give the other guys a call and stick out some new singles that would be great Max. Thanks!

Nathan Sykes

 

A post shared by @thewantedmusic onJan 22, 2013 at 11:17am PST

Since the hiatus ended any hope of us getting any new music from The Wanted any time soon, someone had to step in and keep our ears happy. Enter Nathan Sykes.

Nathan has gone on to become a huge solo star. After supporting Little Mix on tour and working with Ariana Grande, Nathan released his debut album 'Unfinished Business' to huge acclaim. It spawned several hit singles, including 'Twist' and 'Famous' and he's even performed at Capital's Summertime Ball for seven years in a row (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 with The Wanted, 2014 as Jessie J's guest, 2015 and 2016 as a solo performer).

Jay McGuiness

 

A post shared by @thewantedmusic onJan 22, 2013 at 11:23am PST

The most notable success for Jay since The Wanted has come in the shape of his Strictly Come Dancing winners trophy. Jay won series 13 back in 2015 alongside his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani and was certainly a favourite with the voting public.

After that triumph, Jay went on to starin the lead role of the West End production of classic Tom Hanks film Big in early 2017. We're excited to see what's next on the horizon for him.

Siva Kaneswaran

 

A post shared by @thewantedmusic onJan 22, 2013 at 11:20am PST

Choosing to take a less public journey after branching out on his own, Siva has continued to concentrate on music. He's written some songs for numerous artists, including British Eurovision entrants Jack & Joe and has moved out to live in America.

There's no news on whether he's going to be releasing solo music any time soon, but we're firmly keeping our fingers crossed Siva!

Tom Parker

 

A post shared by @thewantedmusic onJan 22, 2013 at 11:26am PST

Like Jay, Tom has landed himself a role in a musical since The Wanted went on hiatus. Tom is playing the lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease and is seemingly loving life.

Tom also released a dance track called 'Fireflies' back in 2014, alongside Richard Rawson and appeared on TV shows Celebrity Masterchef and The Jump. So as you can see, he's been a pretty busy boy these last three years.

