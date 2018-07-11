WATCH: The Vamps Show Off Cringe Photos From Their Own Phones!

Have you ever wanted to see what private and confidential photos The Vamps keep on their phones? Well, now's your chance to find out...

The Vamps have had quite the life; they've headlined eight tours, released three studio albums, and have supported the likes of Little Mix, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

So we wouldn't blame you for wanting to see the photos they've snapped while all of this has been going on... Because we want to see too!

> Somehow, The Vamps Covered Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Using Nothing But... Office Stationery!

Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, James McVey and Brad Simpson scrolled through the camera rolls on their personal phones, and filmed it all, including their most embarrassing snaps.

Yes, Brad has a photo of Tristan with a perfectly shaved head. (We're hoping this is from an app, because no-one should be allowed to do that to his locks.)

Of course, they soon turned on each other, and James flashed a snap of Mr Simpson in a very high-end, fashionable, erm... Dress. So, that's a thing.

> If You're A Fan Of The Vamps, You're Gonna Wanna Head Over To Our App Now!

We - we don't even know where to look anymore.