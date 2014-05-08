The Vamps Announced For Capital Summertime Ball Line-Up 2014

The 'Can We Dance' band will perform at Wembley Stadium for this summer's Capital FM event.

The Vamps have been confirmed as the latest artist to join the line-up for the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone.

Brad, Tristan, James and Connor are one of the most talked about pop acts of the moment, thanks to a string of hits singles including 'Can We Dance', 'Wild Heart' and 'Last Night'.

The Vamps will now join previously announced acts like Miley Cyrus to perform at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st June for this year's Summertime Ball event.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

