The Vamps Announce New Song 'Last Night' For First Capital Play On Monday

20 February 2014, 14:44

The Vamps Fusion Festival 2013

The 'Wild Heart' four-piece's exciting new single will get its first play at the start of next week.

The Vamps have announced their brand new single exclusively through Capital FM ahead of its first play on Breakfast this coming Monday 24th February.

The 'Can We Dance' four-piece have revealed their new single is called 'Last Night' and is set to be released on 7th April.

The Vamps burst onto the music scene in 2013 with their debut single 'Can We Dance', and launched follow-up hit 'Wild Heart' in January this year.

'Last Night' will be the band's third official single release, and you can watch the first play on Capital Breakfast from 8am next Monday.

The Vamps announced their new single fresh from revealing their upcoming UK tour, kicking off across the country in September, with tickets on sale from 26th April.

Keep it Capital on Monday 24th February from 8am to hear 'Last Night' for the first time.

