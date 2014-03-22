The Vamps Announce Release Date Of Debut Album 'Meet The Vamps'

Now Playing
22 March 2014, 12:51
The 'Last Night' singers' debut offering will be available to download next month.
The Vamps have confirmed details of their debut album release. 'Meet The Vamps' will be available to download from April 14th and will feature Vodafone Big Top 40 hits 'Can We Dance' and 'Wild Heart', plus latest single 'Last Night'.
Bradley, Connor, James and Tristan began teasing the release online earlier this week with a number of audio teasers, however fans finally got the news they were waiting for when full details around the release were confirmed on Twitter.
It's a huge day for us! We are over the moon to tell you that you can pre-order our debut album 'Meet The Vamps' now http://t.co/KHtMfSErTN
Fans took over the social networking site to show their excitement and support following the reveal, creating trends both here in the UK and worldwide.
To ALL VAMPETTES out there, get ready cuz we are gonna save up for The Vamps' debut album "Meet The Vamps" <3 :)))
"@its_shannon_wbu: #MeetTheVamps is already at 14 in the iTunes album charts, I'm so proud them @TheVampsband pic.twitter.com/DXgfhdwmy2"
The Vamps new album 'Meet The Vamps' tracklisting
1. Wild Heart
2. Last Night
3. Somebody To You
4. Can We Dance
5. Girls On Tv
6. Risk It All
7. Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)
8. Another World
9. Move My Way
10. She Was The One
11. High Hopes
12. Shout About It
13. Dangerous
14. Lovestruck
15. Smile