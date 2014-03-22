The Vamps Announce Release Date Of Debut Album 'Meet The Vamps'

22 March 2014, 12:51

The Vamps Debut Album 'Meet The Vamps' Poster

The 'Last Night' singers' debut offering will be available to download next month.

The Vamps have confirmed details of their debut album release. 'Meet The Vamps' will be available to download from April 14th and will feature Vodafone Big Top 40 hits 'Can We Dance' and 'Wild Heart', plus latest single 'Last Night'. 

Bradley, Connor, James and Tristan began teasing the release online earlier this week with a number of audio teasers, however fans finally got the news they were waiting for when full details around the release were confirmed on Twitter. 

Fans took over the social networking site to show their excitement and support following the reveal, creating trends both here in the UK and worldwide.

The Vamps new album 'Meet The Vamps' tracklisting

1. Wild Heart
2. Last Night
3. Somebody To You
4. Can We Dance
5. Girls On Tv
6. Risk It All
7. Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)
8. Another World
9. Move My Way
10. She Was The One
11. High Hopes
12. Shout About It
13. Dangerous
14. Lovestruck
15. Smile

Pre-order The Vamps 'Meet The Vamps' now!

 
The Vamps Debut Album Meet The Vamps
 

You may also like...

The Vamps New Album: 11 Things To Expect From The Boys' Debut Release

 

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

The Vamps Music

See more The Vamps Music

The Vamps News

See more The Vamps News

Conor Maynard The Vamps Sing Off

Conor Maynard & The Vamps Had A Sing-Off Over Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You & It's INCREDIBLE!

James McVey Ed Sheeran Cover

WATCH: D'ya Like The Vamps And Ed Sheeran? Then You'll LOVE James McVey's Cover Of 'Caste On The Hill'
The Vamps Cover Rockabye

WATCH: We Never Clicked On A Video So Fast Than When We Saw The Vamps Covering Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye'

The Vamps Videos

See more The Vamps Videos

Popstars Sing Fav Songs 2016

Little Mix Get 'Sexual' As Popstars Sing Their Fav Songs Of 2016
The Vamps Facebook Live 2

WATCH: The Vamps Got So Competitive During A Game They Almost Wrecked The Entire Set!
The Vamps Jingle Bell Ball 2016

The Vamps - 'All Night' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

The Vamps Pictures

See more The Vamps Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

DNCE Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SUNDAY)