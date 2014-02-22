The Vamps Reveal Artwork For New Song 'Last Night' Exclusively On Capitalfm.com

The 'WIld Heart' band have given fans their first look at the artwork for their upcoming third single.

The Vamps have unveiled their official artwork for brand new single 'Last Night' exclusively on Capitalfm.com.

The UK four-piece announced the title of their upcoming release earlier this week on Capital, and have now treated fans to their first look at the cover artwork for the track.

This past week Brad, Connor, Tristan and James have been out in New York City, where they were mobbed by fans on arrival, and performed recent hit 'Wild Heart' on TV show Live With Kelly And Michael.

The British band have already released two huge hit singles over the past six months with 'Can We Dance' and 'Wild Heart', and will launch new track 'Last Night' on 7th April.

Keep it Capital this Monday 24th February from 8am for our first play of The Vamps' 'Last Night'.

