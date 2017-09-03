WATCH: The Vamps Took On The Accent Challenge At Fusion Festival And Totally Bossed It!

3 September 2017, 22:52

Fusion Festival 2017

Seriously, is Brad Simpson a secret Scouser? We're not sure...

Everybody knows The Vamps are amazing musicians, but did you know they're also pretty darn good at accents too? Well, just wait 'til you see them singing their hits in Scouse, German and Cockney accents...

AAA Pass At The Ready? We're Taking You Backstage At Fusion Festival 2017!

Who knew Brad Simpson was a secret Scouser? And that Tristan Evans was ridiculously good at the German accent? However, it's safe to say their cockney twang was our favourite by far - we love Brad chipping in! 

Oh boys, this is why you're our faves. Fusion Festival 2017 just wouldn't be the same without them!

Download Our App To Keep Up With All Your Fave Celebs, 24/7!

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gets Surprised With A Liverpool FC Shirt

00:50

Trending On Capital FM

Fusion Festival 2017

WATCH: Anne-Marie Recreated Her Favourite Gemma Collins Meme & It Is Hilarious

Anne-Marie

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

The Vamps Music

See more The Vamps Music

The Vamps News

See more The Vamps News

The Vamps Lose Their V Plates

WATCH: The Vamps Lose Their 'V Plates' At V Festival & It Didn't End Well!

The Vamps Videos

See more The Vamps Videos

The Vamps

'Everything Looks Like It’s Good On Social Media' - The Vamps Reveal Their Real Thoughts About Tour Life

The Vamps Pictures

See more The Vamps Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017