The Vamps Get Fruity In The Capital Studio

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
7 April 2014, 15:07
The Vamps Two-Fruit Challenge
Max tests Connor's taste buds by making him guess the fruit combinations.
02:23
When Connor tweeted about his love for fruit, Max decided it was time to put his taste buds to the test!
Using Tristan's denim jacket as a make-shift blind fold, Max challenged Connor to guess the two pieces of fruit being placed in his mouth.
I just found out if you mix a piece of pineapple with any other fruit piece it tastes like heaven
— Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) April 4, 2014
The boys were in the studio with Max to celebrate the release of their third single, 'Last Night', which went straight to No. 3 in the Vodafone Big Top 40.
Their debut album, 'Meet The Vamps', is out next Monday (14th April).
[[ This video has been removed ]]
The Vamps - Last Night on MUZU.TV.