The Vamps Get Fruity In The Capital Studio

The Vamps Two-Fruit Challenge Max tests Connor's taste buds by making him guess the fruit combinations. 02:23

When Connor tweeted about his love for fruit, Max decided it was time to put his taste buds to the test!

Using Tristan's denim jacket as a make-shift blind fold, Max challenged Connor to guess the two pieces of fruit being placed in his mouth.

I just found out if you mix a piece of pineapple with any other fruit piece it tastes like heaven — Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) April 4, 2014

The boys were in the studio with Max to celebrate the release of their third single, 'Last Night', which went straight to No. 3 in the Vodafone Big Top 40.

Their debut album, 'Meet The Vamps', is out next Monday (14th April).

