WATCH: Somehow, The Vamps Covered Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Using Nothing But... Office Stationery!

This weirdly works SO well...

Stars like to pull out all of the stops to make sure they're giving their fans the best performance they can. Some have fireworks. Some have masses of backing dancers.

And some - just like Noel Gallagher - had a woman playing the scissors. No. Seriously.

So it only seemed fitting that Jimmy Hill helped The Vamps with their upcoming tour by supplying them with some brand new instruments, including markers, rulers and two glue sticks.

Not only did Brad, Tristan, James and Connor cover Camila Cabello's former Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, 'Havana', effortlessly, but they also made some really nice arts and crafts after the show.

Now if we don't see the lads playing on protractors and erasers during their tour, we're going to be very, very disappointed.

First we made The Vamps play with pens, and now this? We're so sorry, lads!