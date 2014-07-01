The Vamps' Connor Ball Covers Mumford & Sons... And It's AWESOME!

Listen to Connor leading the charge on the band's latest cover performance.

Connor Ball… you little LEGEND!!

The Vamps star has put out an incredible cover of Mumford & Sons to promote the boys' brand NEW single 'Somebody To You' with Demi Lovato.

The adorable bassist leads the charge on the band's cover of 'I Will Wait', and it looks like it's going down a big hit with the #Vampettes online.

How awesome is con man? This is why we are married... http://t.co/tmk4D9E8Ol — Bradley Will Simpson (@TheVampsBrad) June 30, 2014

So I did a cover of I will wait by Mumford and Sons! :) I hope you enjoy it!! http://t.co/RpZxGA4Nf5 — Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) June 30, 2014

The Vamps are set to release their Demi Lovato team-up 'Somebody To You' on 7th July as the new single from 'Meet The Vamps'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

The Vamps - Somebody To You on MUZU.TV.