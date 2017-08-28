Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

28 August 2017, 10:15

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Official Music Video

04:15

O.M.G. It was worth the wait right?

Wow. Taylor Swift knows how to make an impact when it comes to new music videos doesn't she. Who remembers the excitement of when 'Bad Blood''s cameo-full video was premiered or the pure joy of 'Shake It Off'? Well...now we have 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

The video was premiered at last night's VMAs and within just a single night, it has already notched up an incredible 13 MILLION views.

> MTV VMAs 2017 Winners: Check Out The Full List Of Winner's From This Year's Awards

We'd literally have to write a checklist of everyone and everything Taylor referenced in the epic 4 minute video but here are the highlights: Kim Kardashian's robbery (YUP), Katy Perry never having won a Grammy, Tom Hiddleston's 'I Love TS' t-shirt, the time Kanye interrupted her speech and more. 

In the video we see Taylor laying in a bathtub surrounded by diamonds...who remembers how Kim K's robbery went down then? Yup, she was tied up in a bathtub, bound and gagged, whilst millions of dollars worth of diamonds were stolen from her Paris apartment!

Pic: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Coincidence?

> You Want Even More Gossip From The VMAs? Then Check It All Out On Our App Right Here!

Let's rewind the clock to when Taylor Swift's videos were a little less...umm..intense.

Taylor Swift - 'Wildest Dreams'

Official Music Video

03:54

Trending On Capital FM

VMAs 2017

Katy Perry Went Full Eclipse At The MTV VMAs & Brutally Shaded Taylor Swift & Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Got Pranked With A Fake Tour Website & No One Is Happy

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

Taylor Swift Kanye West

All The Kanye West References In Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017