Taylor Swift Feat. Ed Sheeran, Future - 'End Game'

Tay. Ed. This. Is. Too. Much. Breathe. Help. Plz.

Taylor Swift's toured around the world - everyone knows that. But the 'Shake It Off' singer has just given us a glimpse of the international lifestyle in her video for 'End Game'.

Kicking off in Miami, Taylor boards her very own 'reputation' branded yacht, with a special appearance from Future. Tay's just doing Tay, and throwing a dance party on a boat in the middle of America. As you do.

At this point, we just wanna give a special shout-out to Taylor's snake earrings, because... YES.

She then jets us off to Tokyo, where she - wait for it - ends up doing shots with Ed Sheeran. We totally understand if you were crying out of jealousy now. Is anyone else booking a flight to Japan now in the hope of seeing these two?

At this point, we just wanna give a special shout-out to Taylor's snake video game, because... You guessed it; YES.

She ends the should-be-Oscar-worthy video in London, and somehow makes the night bus look glamorous af. Taylor, just please let us share a kebab with you. We'll buy the cheesy chips.

Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran, Future - 'End Game' Lyrics:

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Future]

I wanna be your endgame

I wanna be your first string

I wanna be your A-Team (whoa, whoa, whoa)

I wanna be your endgame, endgame

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Future]

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh, you and me, we got big reputations, ah

And you heard about me, ooh

I got some big enemies (yah)

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh, you and me would be a big conversation, ah (git git)

And I heard about you, ooh (yah)

You like the bad ones too

[Verse 1: Future]

You so dope, don't overdose

I’m so stoked, I need a toast

We do the most, I'm in the Ghost like I'm whippin’ a boat

I got a reputation, girl, that don't precede me (yah)

I'm one call away whenever you need me (yeah)

I'm in a G5 (yah), come to the A-Side (yah)

I got a bad boy persona, that's what they like (what they like)

You love it, I love it, too, 'cause you my type (you my type)

You hold me down and I protect you with my life

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Future]

I don't wanna touch you, I don't wanna be

Just another ex-love you don’t wanna see

I don’t wanna miss you (I don't wanna miss you)

Like the other girls do

I don’t wanna hurt you, I just wanna be

Drinking on a beach with you all over me

I know what they all say (I know what they all say)

But I ain't tryna play

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I wanna be your endgame (endgame)

I wanna be your first string (first string)

I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)

I wanna be your endgame, endgame

[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran]

Now well, when I was young, we connected

When we were little bit older, both sprung

I got issues and chips on both of my shoulders

Reputation precedes me, and rumors are knee-deep

The truth is, it's easier to ignore it, believe me

Even when we'd argue, we’d not do it for long

And you understand the good and bad end up in the song

For all your beautiful traits and the way you do it with ease

For all my flaws, paranoia, and insecurities

I've made mistakes and made some choices, that's hard to deny

After the storm, something was born on the 4th of July

I've passed days without fun, this endgame is the one

With four words on the tip of my tongue, I'll never say it

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I don't wanna touch you, I don't wanna be

Just another ex-love you don't wanna see

I don't wanna miss you (I don't wanna miss you)

Like the other girls do

I don't wanna hurt you, I just wanna be

Drinking on a beach with you all over me

I know what they all say, yeah

But I ain't tryna play

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I wanna be your endgame (endgame)

I wanna be your first string (wanna be your first string)

I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)

I wanna be your endgame, endgame

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Future]

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh, you and me, we got big reputations, ah

And you heard about me, ooh

I got some big enemies

Hey, big reputation, big reputation

Ooh, you and me would be a big conversation, ah

And I heard about you, ooh

You like the bad ones too

[Verse 3: Taylor Swift]

I hit you like bang, we tried to forget it, but we just couldn't

And I bury hatchets, but I keep maps of where I put 'em

Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy

I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me

And I can't let you go, your hand prints on my soul

It's like your eyes are liquor, it's like your body is gold

You've been calling my bluff on all my usual tricks

So here's the truth from my red lips

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Future, & Ed Sheeran]

I wanna be your endgame (endgame)

I wanna be your first string (me and you, first string)

I wanna be your A-Team (be your A-Team now, A-Team)

I wanna be your endgame, endgame

I wanna be your endgame (oh, I do)

I wanna be your first string (first string)

I wanna be your A-Team (A-Team)

I wanna be your endgame, endgame