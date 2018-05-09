Taylor Swift's Complete Dating History - From John Mayer to Joe Alwyn

Who is Taylor Swift dating? Here's a timeline of all the lucky guys who've been in a relationship with the 'Reputation' star.

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars to ever grace planet earth with an endless stream of epic albums under her belt and a knack for writing some of the catchiest tunes you'll ever hear.

AND she's god damn gorgeous!

Being both stunning and super-talented, it's no coincidence that Taylor attracts some of the most handsome fellas in the world of showbiz. Let's have a look at her dating history:

Joe Alwyn

Taylor has kept her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn on the down-low in comparison to her past boyfriends. However, Joe has been spotted at several of Tay Tay's live shows, showing support for his bae. Including her epic performance at the 2017 #CapitalJBB.

Tom Hiddleston

A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) onFeb 14, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Oh Tom. Who here remembers the iconic 'I <3 TS' tee then? Tom and Taylor's relationship was doomed from the beginning as the pair were constantly in the limelight and the pressures of constantly being in the public eye forced them to part ways.

Calvin Harris

PIC: Instagram

Who else genuinely thought this was going to last forever?! Calvin and Taylor seemed destined for one another... they even collaborated (kind of) on massive banger 'This Is What You Came For'. However it wasn't to be and it even got a little messy with both sides deleting every trace of each other existing on their social media accounts.

Harry Styles

Taylor's most high profile relationship was with One Direction hunk Harry Styles in one of the most a-list couples you're ever likely to see. Although they only dated for approximately 2 months at the end of 2012, many still ship the pair!

Conor Kennedy

The grandson of President JFK and a barrister in his own right dated Taylor for almost a year back in 2012 before them splitting due to long distance troubles.

Jake Gyllenhaal

You know the song 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'... yeh, that's about Jake. Enough said really.

John Mayer

A post shared by John Mayer (@johnmayer) onMar 18, 2018 at 6:32pm PDT

Ready for some more break-up music? At only 19 years old, Taylor dated John before the two fell out with one another and of course Swift wrote the single 'Dear John' in retaliation. With lyrics such as, 'Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress cried the whole way home. I should've known'. Ouch.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor and Taylor were meant to be after meeting on the set of rom-com 'Valentine's Day' however in just three months the pair called it a day.

Joe Jonas

Back in 2008, Taylor and Joe were going strong before the Disney star decided to break it off with Swift in a 27 SECOND long phone call. Joe... how very dare you!