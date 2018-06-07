Taylor Swift Stars As A Fiery Mistress In 'Babe' Music Video

7 June 2018, 10:16

Wow. We can't get over how damn fierce Taylor looks with red hair!

You'd think being in the middle of her huge Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift wouldn't really have time to star in anyone else's music videos but her own...right?

WRONG!

> Taylor Swift Paused Her Concert To Pay Respects To 'Brave' LGBT Community In Heartfelt Speech

Taylor recently premiered a glimpse of country band Sugarland's new music video for their tune 'Babe' in which Swift plays the 'other woman' and we think it's safe to say her fanbase are loving it.

taylor swift in babe music video

PIC: Taylor Swift/Instagram

The #Swifties reactions range from every kind of emotion (as you'd expect):

 

Of course, it should be noted that Taylor isn't starring in the music video just for laughs, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' starlet co-wrote the tune too!

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift LGBT Speech

Taylor Swift Paused Her Concert To Pay Respects To 'Brave' LGBT Community In Heartfelt Speech

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

Taylor Swift Boyfriend List

Taylor Swift's Complete Dating History - From John Mayer To Her Boyfriend Now Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017