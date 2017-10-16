Taylor Swift Stalked Her Fans' Twitter Accounts For A Year & They Found Out In The Most Extra Way Imaginable

Now Playing
16 October 2017, 15:44
Could you actually imagine that DM sliding into your messages?!
Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation' is on the horizon! We genuinely can't believe that in just a few weeks, we'll be neck deep in a whole load of new tunes to cry, dance and of course sing (terribly) to.
Whilst we all wait until the 10th November, a group of #Swifties were given the chance to not only hear the album before anyone else but also hang out with the lady herself!
On Friday 13th October, Taylor invited a select few to come and meet her, with some of the fans revealing that she'd been watching their socials for over a whole YEAR before being selected.
*grabs my hand* "VANESSA!" "YOU KNOW MY NAME?" "OF COURSE I DO!" @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #REPUTATIONSECRETSESSIONS pic.twitter.com/pwcb26Uk9n— nezzie • reputation (@imcalledvanessa) October 13, 2017
I'M ON TWITTER, I'M FRENCH, I HAVE A SMALL ACCOUNT, NEVER BEEN NOTICED BY ANYONE AND TAYLOR HANDPICKED ME FOR THE REPUTATION SECRET SESSIONS— Juliette (@TailoreSouift) October 13, 2017
I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/fFTmUceTS1— Jonathan (@taylorslegs13) October 13, 2017
So I just met Taylor and she’s been stalking me for over a year and I’m crying #reputationsecretsessions— #POPTARTSQUAD4LYFE (@poptartsswift) October 13, 2017
How did I end up sitting on Taylor’s living room floor listening to her unreleased album with my best friends? #reputationsecretsessions— LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017
The listening party took place in London where Taylor was supposedly filming a music video for her new single earlier in the day...even shooting some of it in a kebab shop!
Taylor Swift filming a new music video in London today. pic.twitter.com/GkHgyootPm— SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) October 16, 2017
Take a look at Taylor transforming into a zombie for her 'LWYMMD' video...