Taylor Swift Stalked Her Fans' Twitter Accounts For A Year & They Found Out In The Most Extra Way Imaginable

Could you actually imagine that DM sliding into your messages?!

Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation' is on the horizon! We genuinely can't believe that in just a few weeks, we'll be neck deep in a whole load of new tunes to cry, dance and of course sing (terribly) to.

Whilst we all wait until the 10th November, a group of #Swifties were given the chance to not only hear the album before anyone else but also hang out with the lady herself!

On Friday 13th October, Taylor invited a select few to come and meet her, with some of the fans revealing that she'd been watching their socials for over a whole YEAR before being selected.

I'M ON TWITTER, I'M FRENCH, I HAVE A SMALL ACCOUNT, NEVER BEEN NOTICED BY ANYONE AND TAYLOR HANDPICKED ME FOR THE REPUTATION SECRET SESSIONS — Juliette (@TailoreSouift) October 13, 2017

I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/fFTmUceTS1 — Jonathan (@taylorslegs13) October 13, 2017

So I just met Taylor and she’s been stalking me for over a year and I’m crying #reputationsecretsessions — #POPTARTSQUAD4LYFE (@poptartsswift) October 13, 2017

How did I end up sitting on Taylor’s living room floor listening to her unreleased album with my best friends? #reputationsecretsessions — LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017

The listening party took place in London where Taylor was supposedly filming a music video for her new single earlier in the day...even shooting some of it in a kebab shop!

Taylor Swift filming a new music video in London today. pic.twitter.com/GkHgyootPm — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) October 16, 2017

