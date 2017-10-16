Taylor Swift Stalked Her Fans' Twitter Accounts For A Year & They Found Out In The Most Extra Way Imaginable

16 October 2017, 15:44

Taylor Swift Twitter Fans

Could you actually imagine that DM sliding into your messages?!

Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation' is on the horizon! We genuinely can't believe that in just a few weeks, we'll be neck deep in a whole load of new tunes to cry, dance and of course sing (terribly) to.

Whilst we all wait until the 10th November, a group of #Swifties were given the chance to not only hear the album before anyone else but also hang out with the lady herself!

On Friday 13th October, Taylor invited a select few to come and meet her, with some of the fans revealing that she'd been watching their socials for over a whole YEAR before being selected.

The listening party took place in London where Taylor was supposedly filming a music video for her new single earlier in the day...even shooting some of it in a kebab shop!

Take a look at Taylor transforming into a zombie for her 'LWYMMD' video...

