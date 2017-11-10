This New Taylor Swift Song Is So Sexy That Her Mum & Dad Had To Leave The Room When They Heard It

Even we blushed a bit when we first heard it!

The album that everyone's been talking about for so long is finally here! Yes, Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' has landed and just as we expected, it's a bit special.

One song is so special that her mum and dad couldn't even listen to it during her secret album listening parties.

Anyone who has listened to 'Reputation' will know that track 12 aka 'Dress' is a bit saucy! There's a number of adult references included in the lyrics and fans revealed that Tay's mum Andrea and her dad Scott were so embarrassed they had to leave the room when it came on.

Waiting for #reputation like... A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) onNov 9, 2017 at 11:30am PST

One fan claimed, 'Since Taylor released the tracklist is it ok for me to say that Scott Swift covered his ears during Dress?!?!?' whilst another added, 'Scott was full on blushing the entire time during Dress, so that's that fam.'

Since Taylor released the tracklist is it ok for me to say that Scott Swift covered his ears during Dress?!?!? — s k y l a r (@SkylaarKervin) November 8, 2017

Scott was full on blushing the entire time during Dress, so that's that fam. — MET TAYLOR (@Taylor_SlaysAll) November 8, 2017

Apparently Scott and Andrea left the room in the SS when Dress played.... I guess it's a sexy song then. So excited!! — Reputation (@ShreeTaylor13) November 8, 2017

after taylor played dress it was silent for .1 second and I accidentally said "TAYLOR" out loud as if I were scolding my child and she looked at me and said "I know" — giselle (@inagetawaycar) November 8, 2017

Me and Taylor were looking at eachother during dress omg like Ms.Swift what are you doing... and my mom was there all the parents were shook lmfao — karl/met taylor (@PAPRlKASWIFT) November 8, 2017

The sexy lyrics featured in 'Dress' include, "Say my name and everything just stops / I don’t want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off / Take it off / Carve your name into my bedpost / Cause I don’t want you like a best friend".

Other very suggestive lyrics include, "Inescapable, I’m not even gonna try / And if I get burned, at least we were electrified / I’m spilling wine in the bathtub / You kiss my face and we’re both drunk / Everyone thinks that they know us".

After the album dropped fans were shook after hearing the song and tbh we're still getting over it too...

Dress - Taylor Swift (2017) pic.twitter.com/3Ws6GsQSjH — Margaret Cullum (@margaretcullum) November 8, 2017

guys dress will leave all of you so shook. i will never get over that song, taylor really did THAT — sofi (@shatterswift) November 8, 2017

plot twist: ed sheeran actually broke his arm listening to dress by taylor swift — crystal (@swiftistrouble) November 8, 2017

I think Dress is gonna be everyone’s favorite.... for reasons.... — ALEX MET TAYLOR (@SwiftieAlex) November 8, 2017

