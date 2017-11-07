Taylor Swift Walks Into A Room Of Just Her Fans - Cue Total Meltdown

Although it might not be quite the chaos you'd imagined!

In the build up to Taylor Swift's brand new album 'Reputation', fans have been getting very excited.

Whilst there have been thousands of tweets posted and comments written about the exciting new project, 500 fans were hand picked by the star herself to get a sneak preview of the album in full!

Any Swiftie would obviously love to be involved in something like that and the chance to hear Taylor's music before anyone else is a dream come true, so you can imagine the reaction when Tay Tay joined the special fans in those intimate settings.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) onNov 1, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

As the video above show, fans couldn't contain their excitement when Taylor walked in and the screams would've been heard from miles around.

There was even time for everyone to meet T Swizzle in person and get a pic with the 'Gorgeous' singer, so we're sure there were definitely a few tears shed from some overwhelmed fans!

None of the fans were allowed their phones and showing how engaged they were with the music proves that the relationship between Taylor and her Swifties is just as strong as it always has been.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) onNov 1, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Tay asked fans to keep everything about the album a secret and we're yet to have anything leak from the project, so it seems that fans are sticking to their word on that.

We're so not jealous though (yes we are - we so are!)

Whilst you're here, remind yourself just how awesome Taylor's video for 'Ready For It' is...