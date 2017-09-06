Here's The Definite Evidence You Need To Prove Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Harry Styles/Joe Alwyn

Please check out Exhibit A...

It'll come as no surprise that Taylor Swift frequently pens songs about other celebrities - just look at her back catalogue. 'You're Not Sorry' is said to be based on Joe Jonas, 'Mine' has been rumoured to focus on Cory Monteith, and 'Innocent' is apparently a clap back at Kanye West.

That's why it seems likely her most recent tune, '...Ready For It?' could be about one of her many celebrity pals. But, it's even more likely it's about her ex, Harry Styles, or her current man, Joe Alwyn.

Don't believe us? Well, it's a good thing we brought the receipts, isn't it?

Pic: Getty

'...Ready For It?' is about Harry Styles, because...

Taylor sings the lyrics "Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man". Well, seeing as she's dated the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, that does like fresh-faced, 23-year-old Harry Styles as the youngest.

During the song, the 'Shake It Off' singer refers to an "island breeze". Many believe this is a nod to the holiday she and Harry took together... Y'know? The one where they had a huge row and left separately?

We're all aware of the line "But if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom" in '...Ready For It?', aren't we? It sounds an awful lot like Taylor's trying to one-up the One Direction lad, in an attempt to trump his 'Two Ghosts'.

Finally, the GRAMMY-winner also sings the lyric "How many girls he had loved and left haunted," which - given some of the speculation in the press - could be referencing Harry's apparent high-profile relationships with the likes of Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner.

Pic: Getty

'...Ready For It?' is about Joe Alwyn, because...

Firstly, with complimentary lines such as "Some, some boys are tryin’ too hard, He don’t try at all, though", it makes sense that the song would be about her current boyfriend, rather than an ex, doesn't it?

Following the 'island breeze' lyric, Taylor mentions no-one knowing about them, which - seeing as their relationship was kept out of the public-eye for some time - seems likely to be about the actor.

Taylor has recently seen Joe's movie 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk', apparently, in which he plays a lethal soldier, which could be reflected in her lyric "Knew he was a killer / First time that I saw him."

While Joe is older than Harry Styles, he isn't an ex of hers. This makes the lyric "Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man" fitting, as he is considerably younger than her past partners.

So it's about Harry. Or, erm, no... It's about Joe. But... But... Oh, we don't know either. We'll either have to wait until Taylor officially confirms it, or...

You can vote for who you reckon '...Ready For It?' is about right here.

Taylor Swift - '...Ready For It?' Lyrics:

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he’s a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin’ him for ransom

Some, some boys are tryin’ too hard

He don’t try at all, though

Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I-I-I see how this is gon’ go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it?



Me, I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry

But if I’m a thief, then he can join the heist

And we’ll move to an island-and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor

Every lover known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now, I’m so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I-I-I see how this is gon’ go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

(No one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Ooh, are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

I-I-I see how this is gon’ go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?