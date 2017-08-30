Taylor Swift Sent A Secret Message To Her Dancers, And One Of Them Has Leaked What It Said

How did they keep THAT a secret?

Throw your mind back about a week ago - no-one knew Taylor Swift was going to release new music, let alone drop an anthem as huge as 'Look What You Made Me Do'; the current Vodafone Big Top 40 number one.

Of course, everyone behind the scenes - from lighting crew to directors - knew that she was recording and filming the song and video for 'LWYMMD' respectively.

With information as juicy as that, it would be easy to accidentally post the news to Twitter, but Taylor recently thanked her backing dancers from the video with a bouquet of flowers and a note, each.

"Thanks for keeping our secret :)" read the note. "I'm so proud of it and I hope you will be too.

"Sending my love and gratitude, Taylor" ended the message. Taylor was, presumably, talking about keeping the release of 'Look What You Made Me Do' as the secret...

Which has now broken records and generated over 72 million views on YouTube. They didn't keep that secret too well, did they?

