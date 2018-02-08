Only Taylor Swift Could Get Away With Accusing Ed Sheeran Of ‘Peacocking’

This amazing video is from a behind the scenes moment on the 'End Game' video shoot...

We all know that Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are some serious BFFs, but the incredible video above shows that they even have jokey arguments like we do!

Filmed behind the scenes at the video shoot for their brilliant track 'End Game', which is taken from Taylor's latest album 'Reputation', Taylor can be seen calling Ed out for sitting higher than her and even claims he's 'peacocking'!

> It's Happened! Katy Perry Has Followed Taylor On Twitter After She's 'Spotted' In The 'End Game' Video

But Ed takes the banter well and hits back at Tay Tay, claiming he has to sit higher than her as she's always wearing heels!



(GIF: Giphy)

The video gives fans a rare glimpse into the pair's friendship and proves that two of the world's most famous music stars are as down to earth as we thought.

Taylor's use of the word peacocking has been questioned by fans, with one even claiming it's a secret message about Katy Perry!

But Taylor is tall af with/without heels sjsjsjjsjsjsjs wtf is peacocking? — Romeica (@romeica13) February 7, 2018

is peacocking even a word bc gurl it is now when taylor just used it https://t.co/25VE92gida — fleur (@itsFleurless) February 8, 2018

omg taylor said peacocking, katy perry has a song that’s called peacock YOU ONOW WHAT THATS MEANS — lisa (@ohsehsuns) February 7, 2018

All we know is we love these two and need them to work together on new music ASAP!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Taylor & Ed Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out the full video for 'End Game' - it's proper good...