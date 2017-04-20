Taylor Swift MIA: 7 Legit(ish) Theories To Explain Where The Popstar Has Disappeared To

WHERE IS SHE?!

We’ve got a real quick question for you:

Where the F is Taylor Swift at the moment?

We’re used to seeing her all over Instagram with her girl gang, or leaving the gym looking sweaty yet stylish (shout out to that time she used a £££££ Celine handbag as her gym bag).

But recently, our favourite pop princess has been a little MIA, so we thought it was about time that we figured out where on earth she is.

Or, at least, speculate and put together some outlandish theories - basically the same thing right?

So, here it goes.

Last Spotted: 11th January 2017

Last Performed: 4th February 2017

Last Posted (On Instagram): February/March-ish

Current Location: New York (we think…)

Recent Meetings: We saw Ed Sheeran leave her apartment in Manhattan back in March… Other than that, not much to report.

Theory #1: She’s Living A Quieter Life.

Back in March, police arrested a man for burglary, stalking and trespassing in Taylor’s apartment. A criminal complaint stated that the guy turned up at least four times in the past two months.

Whilst we really hope that it’s not the reason she’s been living a quieter life, we don’t blame her for wanting to take a small break.

Theory #2: She’s Exhausted.

Just us or did her 1989 world tour seem to go on FOREVER? Thus, we’re not really surprised that she wanted a bit of downtime.

Theory #3: She’s Pulling An Ed Sheeran.

‘An Ed Sheeran’: When a popstar goes in hiding for a period of time before coming back and releasing ALL the music and getting ALL the number ones.

See also: Adele.

Theory #4: She’s In The Studio.

It wouldn’t surprise us if she had built a studio in her apartment so she has no reason to leave the house. Much like other artists, perhaps she is locking herself away from the world to focus on her next album. An album of which her BFF, Ed Sheeran, hinted that we could be getting around Christmas time.

Theory #5: She’s Gone Missing.

Some fans are seriously concerned about Taylor’s absence from all things to do with life and are even speculating that she’s gone missing. Oh, and that her record label is currently looking for a clone to replace her.

Theory #6: She’s Still Mourning The Hiddleswift Break-Up.

Others think that ex boyfriend Tom Hiddleston is the reason that we haven’t heard much from Taylor recently. Perhaps she’s sticking to her lyric “we are never ever getting back together” and is now seeing someone new that she wants to keep hidden from the world.

Theory #7: She’s The Founder Of The Church Of Satan.

Okay, we’re sorry but this one is surely the most ridiculous nonsense ever?!

Rumour has it that Taylor Swift (in this case, the clone) was created in order to get more people into the Church of Satan. Taylor Swift was born in 1989, and Schreck (the person that Taylor is meant to be a clone of) left the church in 1990.

can we talk about how taylor swift really fckn look like zeena lavey....? — beby (@baecteria) January 5, 2017

I fully support the theory that #taylorswift is a clone of a former satanic priestess Zeena LeVey. — Приватни Манијак (@fag_plague) January 19, 2017

Here’s the video that everyone is basing speculation on:

