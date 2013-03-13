Taylor Swift Unveils New '22' Music Video

13 March 2013, 14:48

The country-pop star premieres her official video for the latest single to be taken from recent album 'Red'.

Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for her new single '22'.

The 'I Knew You Were Trouble' singer gave her latest video its world premiere during an appearance on Good Morning American today (13th March).

The video, directed by Anthony Mandler, has arrived on the same day the star is set to kick off her 'Red' world tour.

"Since 13 is my lucky number, today also seems like the perfect time to release my brand new video for a song called 22," she said.

"We shot this video last month in Malibu. I never had this fun shooting a video because my friends in the video are actually my real life best friends."

Watch Taylor Swift's new '22' video below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Mendler also worked with Taylor on the video for 'I Knew You Were Trouble'.

Taylor's 67-date US tour will see her perform gigs across the US in the coming months with support from Ed Sheeran.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Reveals She’s A Hopeless Romantic… And She Wants A Spanish Man!

Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry dancing

Sources Claim That Katy Perry Is Trying To Steal Ellie Goulding Away From Taylor Swift But We're Not Buying It
Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift

"I Have To Be Psychologically Strong" - Tom Hiddleston Speaks Out About His Relationship With Taylor Swift & THAT T-Shirt

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

Taylor Swift

This Reworked Taylor Swift Grammys Video Is 100% The Most Inspiring Thing You'll See Today
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals That He Thinks Taylor Swift Sometimes Goes 'Too Far'

Ed Sheeran

Zayn and Taylor Swift I Don't Wanna Live Forever

WATCH: Taylor Swift Fangirl Over Zayn In World Exclusive Behind The Scenes Video For Capital!

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Taylor Swift BMI Pop Awards

9 Stages Of A Celeb Relationship As Told By Taylor Swift's Dating History