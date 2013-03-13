Taylor Swift Unveils New '22' Music Video

The country-pop star premieres her official video for the latest single to be taken from recent album 'Red'.

Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for her new single '22'.



The 'I Knew You Were Trouble' singer gave her latest video its world premiere during an appearance on Good Morning American today (13th March).



The video, directed by Anthony Mandler, has arrived on the same day the star is set to kick off her 'Red' world tour.



"Since 13 is my lucky number, today also seems like the perfect time to release my brand new video for a song called 22," she said.



"We shot this video last month in Malibu. I never had this fun shooting a video because my friends in the video are actually my real life best friends."

Watch Taylor Swift's new '22' video below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Mendler also worked with Taylor on the video for 'I Knew You Were Trouble'.

Taylor's 67-date US tour will see her perform gigs across the US in the coming months with support from Ed Sheeran.