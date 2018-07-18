WATCH: Taylor Swift Claps Back At Kim Kardashian's Shady Comments By Celebrating Snake Day

Two years after Kim Kardashian shaded Taylor Swift on an apparent National Snake Day, the singer celebrated the holiday while on stage performing 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Two years ago, Kim Kardashian shaded Taylor Swift on Twitter, after Taylor denied any lyrics in 'Famous' were approved by her. She took to Twitter to write "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!"

Now, while on tour, the 28-year-old singer took time to celebrate National Snake Day, in front of her thousands of fans.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Pic: PA Images

During her performance of 'Look What You Made Me Do', Taylor Swift embraced the snarky remarks from the reality star, saying "Happy National Snake Day; my favourite day of the year", as she skipped across the stage.

This isn't the first time Taylor embraced snakes in her image - her whole tour and current brand focuses heavily on serpents.

