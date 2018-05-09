WATCH: Taylor Swift Talks About "Low Times" After THAT Kimye Snake Incident On First Night Of Tour

She revealed how the cyber-bullying affected her.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ World Tour kicked off in style last night in Phoenix, Arizona, and the star took a break on stage to reveal exactly how much her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had really affected her.

Taylor Swift Just Opened A Surprise Package From Katy Perry That Spells The End Of Their Bitter Feud

Who can forget the incident in 2016 when Kanye referenced Taylor in his ‘Famous’ track, claiming “I made that b***h famous”? Once the song was revealed, Tay refuted any claims that the lyrics had been OK-ed by her before the song was finished, and Kim called her a snake for denying it, releasing a recording of Taylor and Kanye talking on the phone.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Kim’s fans flooded Taylor’s comments with snake emojis afterwards, and the singer decided to lay low for several months while working on her new record, which has a heavy snake theme.

Taylor’s tour merchandise and staging includes the serpents and she admitted to fans that the reason for it was that she had been affected by the backlash she had received from fans following the Kimye incident.

She told fans, “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of things on social media and I went through some really low times for a while because of it.

"I went through some times when I didn't know if I was gonna get to do this anymore and I guess the snakes... I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn't have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead."

You tell ‘em, Tay.

> Tap Our App And We'll Give You All Of The Latest Goss On Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour...