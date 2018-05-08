WATCH: Sigala Is Going To Make The Whole #CapitalSTB Growl Like Chewbacca

Very soon, in a galaxy not so far away...

In just a few weeks, you'll get to see the likes of Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and Rita Ora take to the #CapitalSTB stage. You'll sing. You'll dance. And...

You'll roar like Chewbacca, apparently.

> Sigala Thanks Everyone From His Dead Dog To Bob The Builder At The Global Awards 2018

After we shared a video of Sigala's incredible impression of the 'Star Wars' wookie, he took to Twitter to challenge the 80,000 punters at Wembley Stadium to do it with him.

see if we can get 80,000 people doing the chewie! @CapitalOfficial https://t.co/eaDUggpG1c — Sigala (@SigalaMusic) May 6, 2018

If only you could mix all of your set to sound intergalactic; we'll give you some help with 'Came Here For Solove' and 'Say Yoda Do'.

You're welcome, pal.

> Grab Our App, And Catch All Of The Gossip From The #CapitalSTB Now!

Will Ella Eyre remember this post from Sigala? She seemed to get all of his other Twitter posts, didn't she?