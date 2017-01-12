Sia - 'Move Your Body'

12 January 2017

Sia - 'Move Your Body'

Official Lyric Video

04:09

Prepare for a retro OVERLOAD.

Get your flared jeans at the ready, and trim your hair into an on-trend mullet, 'cause Sia's lyric video for 'Move Your Body' is four minutes of pure vintage nostalgia.

The video focuses on some pretty awkward family photos, until they're ruined by a young girl who's clearly desperate to don that iconic black and white wig and become... Sia.

The youngster fist-bumps the air to the funky, dance beat of 'Move Your Body' and, well, we can't really blame her. We're doing the exact same too.

'Move Your Body' is part of Sia's album 'This Is Acting'.

Sia - 'Move Your Body' Lyrics:

Poetry in your body
You got it in every way
And can't you see it's you I'm watching
I am hot for you in every way
And turn around, let me see you
Wanna free you with my rhythm
I know you can't get enough
When I turn up with my rhythm

Your body's poetry, speak to me
Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse, don't refuse
And let me be your rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
Your body's poetry, speak to me
Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse, don't refuse
And let me be your rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body

Pain in your body
Got you started or never end
Feel my rhythm in your system
This is heaven, I'm your only friend
Feel the beat in your chest
Beat your chest like an animal
Free the beast from its cage
Free the rage like an animal

Your body's poetry, speak to me
Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse, don't refuse
And let me be your rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
Your body's poetry, speak to me
Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse, don't refuse
And let me be your rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body

Your body's poetry
Move your body for me
Your body's poetry
Move your body for me
Me, me, me, me, me, me, me...

Your body's poetry, speak to me
Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse, don't refuse
And let me be your rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body
Your body's poetry, speak to me
Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?
Move your body, move your body
I wanna be your muse, don't refuse
And let me be your rhythm tonight
Move your body, move your body

