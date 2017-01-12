Sia - 'Move Your Body'

Prepare for a retro OVERLOAD.

Get your flared jeans at the ready, and trim your hair into an on-trend mullet, 'cause Sia's lyric video for 'Move Your Body' is four minutes of pure vintage nostalgia.

The video focuses on some pretty awkward family photos, until they're ruined by a young girl who's clearly desperate to don that iconic black and white wig and become... Sia.

The youngster fist-bumps the air to the funky, dance beat of 'Move Your Body' and, well, we can't really blame her. We're doing the exact same too.

'Move Your Body' is part of Sia's album 'This Is Acting'.

Sia - 'Move Your Body' Lyrics:

Poetry in your body

You got it in every way

And can't you see it's you I'm watching

I am hot for you in every way

And turn around, let me see you

Wanna free you with my rhythm

I know you can't get enough

When I turn up with my rhythm

Your body's poetry, speak to me

Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse, don't refuse

And let me be your rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Your body's poetry, speak to me

Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse, don't refuse

And let me be your rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Pain in your body

Got you started or never end

Feel my rhythm in your system

This is heaven, I'm your only friend

Feel the beat in your chest

Beat your chest like an animal

Free the beast from its cage

Free the rage like an animal

Your body's poetry, speak to me

Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse, don't refuse

And let me be your rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Your body's poetry, speak to me

Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse, don't refuse

And let me be your rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Your body's poetry

Move your body for me

Your body's poetry

Move your body for me

Me, me, me, me, me, me, me...

Your body's poetry, speak to me

Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse, don't refuse

And let me be your rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

Your body's poetry, speak to me

Won't you let me be your rhythm tonight?

Move your body, move your body

I wanna be your muse, don't refuse

And let me be your rhythm tonight

Move your body, move your body

