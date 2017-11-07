Someone Tried Selling Sia’s Nudes Online, So She Took The Power Back & Leaked Them Herself

A bold move!

Celebs are pretty much photographed everywhere they go. As we know, the more famous you are, the more paps will want those exclusive pics of you.

So when someone tried selling pap pictures of Sia naked online, she decided she wasn't having any of it and leaked them online herself!

Alongside the image on both Twitter and Instagram, Sia wrote, 'Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!'

Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy — sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017

Having released her Christmas album recently, the seasonal chat in Sia's message was clearly a cheeky nod to that, whilst Sia managed to save people spending money on the photos by uploading the pics too - what a ledge.

It was a strong statement for the Australian singer to leak her own naked pictures, but it's one that her fans are hugely supportive of...

What an icon — melvin (@cayetanojavier2) November 7, 2017

This is the best!!! — chantal claret (@chantalclaret) November 7, 2017

And savage of the year award goes tooooo.... Sia, breaking all the rules and still staying classy — Brianna Pino (@Brianna_Pino__) November 7, 2017

LEGEND and ICONIC no one compares to you! — Stephan H. (@stephan_hdz) November 7, 2017

The 41 year old is a passionate supporter of causes she believes in, including supporting various animal charities, so it should come as no surprise that she's spoken out this time around when someon was trying to make a profit at her fans' expense.

Great work Sia!



