Stargate feat. Pink & Sia - 'Waterfall' Lyrics

[Sia:]

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall



[P!nk:]

Oh, I'm in the jungle now

You've been seeking, I've been hiding out

Use your love, it scares me so deep down

You may find me, 'cause my heart beats loud, so loud

It beats fast, in the places where you touched me last

I can feel the burn my skin, it has

But the return of your beloved hands, hands



[Sia:]

I've lost control

I paddle, but you're too strong

But I gotta trust your flow

'Cause boy, I'm in your waterfall (waterfall)

Oh, I've lost control

And babe, it's a relief to know

I got you keeping me afloat

When I'm in your waterfall



[Sia:]

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

[P!nk:]

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall



[Sia:]

Baby, you're my oxygen

When I cannot find my way on Earth

You know I can be when I hold on

Even when the rapid's strong



[P!nk:]

I've lost control

I paddle, but you're too strong

But I gotta trust your flow

'Cause babe, I'm in your waterfall ([Sia:] waterfall)

But I've lost control

And babe, it's a relief to know

I got you keeping me afloat

When I'm in your waterfall



[Sia:]

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

[P!nk:]

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall



[Sia:]

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh-oh

[P!nk:]

Waterfall

[Sia:]

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh-oh

[P!nk:]

Waterfall



[Sia:]

I've lost control

I paddle, but you're too strong

But I gotta trust your flow

'Cause boy, I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] yeah, yeah)

Oh, I've lost control

And babe, it's a relief to know

I got you keeping me afloat

When I'm in your waterfall



[Sia:]

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] yeah, yeah)

I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] I'm in your waterfall)

I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] I'm in your waterfall)

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

[P!nk:]

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

I'm in your waterfall

[Sia:]

I'm in your waterfall