Now Playing
Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers & Coldplay Download 'Something Just Like This' on iTunes
Stargate feat. Pink & Sia - 'Waterfall' Lyrics
[Sia:]
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
[P!nk:]
Oh, I'm in the jungle now
You've been seeking, I've been hiding out
Use your love, it scares me so deep down
You may find me, 'cause my heart beats loud, so loud
It beats fast, in the places where you touched me last
I can feel the burn my skin, it has
But the return of your beloved hands, hands
[Sia:]
I've lost control
I paddle, but you're too strong
But I gotta trust your flow
'Cause boy, I'm in your waterfall (waterfall)
Oh, I've lost control
And babe, it's a relief to know
I got you keeping me afloat
When I'm in your waterfall
[Sia:]
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
[P!nk:]
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
[Sia:]
Baby, you're my oxygen
When I cannot find my way on Earth
You know I can be when I hold on
Even when the rapid's strong
[P!nk:]
I've lost control
I paddle, but you're too strong
But I gotta trust your flow
'Cause babe, I'm in your waterfall ([Sia:] waterfall)
But I've lost control
And babe, it's a relief to know
I got you keeping me afloat
When I'm in your waterfall
[Sia:]
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
[P!nk:]
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
[Sia:]
Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh
[P!nk:]
Waterfall
[Sia:]
Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh
[P!nk:]
Waterfall
[Sia:]
I've lost control
I paddle, but you're too strong
But I gotta trust your flow
'Cause boy, I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] yeah, yeah)
Oh, I've lost control
And babe, it's a relief to know
I got you keeping me afloat
When I'm in your waterfall
[Sia:]
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] yeah, yeah)
I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] I'm in your waterfall)
I'm in your waterfall ([P!nk:] I'm in your waterfall)
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
[P!nk:]
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
I'm in your waterfall
[Sia:]
I'm in your waterfall