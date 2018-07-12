This Shawn Mendes Picture Is Going Viral Because Of A Hilarious Game

12 July 2018, 11:50

Shawn Mendes Sleeping On A Plane

Shawn Mendes fell asleep on a plane and a fan-shot picture quickly turned into a full on Mendes Army game!

No, Shawn Mendes doesn't fly in private jets - he's a man of the people and he's proved it once again by hanging with friends and fans alike on a recent flight.

But as Shawn closed his eyes to enjoy some tunes during the flight (and try and forget falling off stage at his recent show lol) one fan snapped a picture of him as they walked through the plane, prompting the beginning of the game 'What's Shawn Listening To?'.

Fans jumped straight into action and the tweet instantly went viral with people guessing exactly what Shawn was listening to and taking in so deeply.

The game went so well that Shawn actually got involved himself and revealed exactly what he was listening to - if you wanna have a guess before we reveal the real answer, we'll give you 5 seconds...

5...

4...

3...

2...

1...

It was his fellow Canadian star Drake!

Well that was a nice bit of fun while it lasted.

