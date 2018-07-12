This Shawn Mendes Picture Is Going Viral Because Of A Hilarious Game

Shawn Mendes fell asleep on a plane and a fan-shot picture quickly turned into a full on Mendes Army game!

No, Shawn Mendes doesn't fly in private jets - he's a man of the people and he's proved it once again by hanging with friends and fans alike on a recent flight.

But as Shawn closed his eyes to enjoy some tunes during the flight (and try and forget falling off stage at his recent show lol) one fan snapped a picture of him as they walked through the plane, prompting the beginning of the game 'What's Shawn Listening To?'.

> Shawn Mendes Fans Are Desperately Trying To Get His Attention For This Superfan Nan

Let’s play a game of guess what Shawn Mendes was listening to pic.twitter.com/3eX3mAjqQW — Whitney (@WhitneyMendes1) July 11, 2018

Fans jumped straight into action and the tweet instantly went viral with people guessing exactly what Shawn was listening to and taking in so deeply.

fallin all in you



'cause if I'm dreaming baby please don't wake me up"



Lol — Jasmyn (@99jette) July 11, 2018

Probably some mediation affirmation playlist because he forgot his air purifying mask — Gianna 350 days (@meanttomendes) July 11, 2018

fake love by bts — chimchim (@jimaroni) July 11, 2018

Zayns part in ‘You and I’ — L (@Leah_matilda) July 11, 2018

"hey it's hannah, hannah baker" — blair (@suppblair) July 11, 2018

NIALL HORAN

Hahaha love Shiall — Moon_Light (@MoonStylinson91) July 12, 2018

The game went so well that Shawn actually got involved himself and revealed exactly what he was listening to - if you wanna have a guess before we reveal the real answer, we'll give you 5 seconds...

5...

4...

3...

2...

1...

It was his fellow Canadian star Drake!

Well that was a nice bit of fun while it lasted.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Dhawn Mendes News!