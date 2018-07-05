WATCH: Shawn Mendes Helps A Fan Who Gets Her Hair Pulled As She Meets Him

Shawn Mendes proves he's the nicest guy in pop music by leaping to the defence of a fan who has her hair yanked, only to find out it was her mother!

Shawn Mendes is not only our fave because of all the amazing music he provides to the world, but the 'Nervous' singer is also renowned for being one of the nicest guys in the industry, and this video of him helping a fan in need is just proof of this.

Whilst he dutifully poses for selfies and signs autographs for fans, he meets with one young fan, but as she walks off, a hand comes into sight and yanks her by the hair!

As Shawn leaps into action to try and help, you can see him become a little hesitant, and this is where things take a turn for the awkward, as it has emerged the mystery hair yanker was none other than the girl's mum!

A fan account, @ShawnMendesFans reported: "This mother held her daughter's hair as a sign for her to wait for her. Poor Shawn, look at his reaction. He was all confused."

We bet! You can almost see the inner conflict in his head, does he help the fan? Can he bring himself to disrespect someone's parent?! ARGH it's all too much for the nicest guy in pop.

