Shawn Mendes Details His Powerful Relationship With 'Genius' Transgender Producer

6 April 2018, 11:50

The pair have worked on countless hits together over the last few years and Shawn's finally spoken out about why working with Teddy Geiger through her transition is so powerful.

From 'Stitches' to 'Mercy' via 'There's Nothing Holdin Me Back', Shawn Mendes and his trusted go-to producer Teddy Geiger have created some of the biggest pop hits of this decade together.

Teddy revealed that she was transitioning from male to female in late 2017 and Shawn has now opened up about what his experience was like getting used to using new pronouns, how supporting Teddy on her journey helped inspire him and more.

> 8 Moments In Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship That True Fans Will Never Forget

Speaking about their working relationship in an interview with Beats 1, Shawn explained, “If that was any other person it was like 'my head's exploding, I'm getting out of this room'. The fact that she was able to take everything I was saying and just digest it all and make it all me, is genius.“


GIF: Giphy

Talking about Teddy's transition, Shawn revealed, "We were in the studio the night she announced it. It was obviously a big deal for her and for us too - getting used to referring to Teddy as 'she' and 'her' obviously takes some time."

Detailing a touching moment between the pair, Shawn explained, "There's a moment where all of a sudden your brain just switches and all of a sudden there's no longer thinking about it and it just switches and I must've said it so nonchalant sitting here and the look on her face... I wish I could show you, it was like pure joy, pure happiness and that was the moment where I was like 'this really is a stunning thing'."

He went on to add, “I wish everyone could experience this, because if they did, there would be no questions. There would be no ‘I don’t get it,’ no confusion about the process. It was really. really cool for me and I’m so grateful to be going through this process with her because I’m learning so much from it.”


GIF: Giphy

Shawn's third studio album is set for release this year and the first tracks taken from it 'In My Blood' and 'Lost In Japan' have been well received by fans who are on the edge of the seats waiting for the full release.

From this interview, it sounds as though SM3 is gonna be a labour of love from Shawn and he's put his everything into it - we can't wait to get our ears around it!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News!

Whilst you're here, check out the one fan-gifted item Shawn can't live without...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes Instagram

8 Moments In Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship That True Fans Will Never Forget

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  3. 3
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  4. 4
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  5. 5
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  6. 6
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  9. 9
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  10. 10
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  13. 13
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  14. 14
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  15. 15
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  16. 16
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  17. 17
    YES (feat. 2 Chainz)
    Louisa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  19. 19
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello / Young Thug / Fifth...
    itunes
  21. 21
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  22. 22
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Mabel feat. Not3s
    itunes
  23. 23
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  24. 24
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  26. 26
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  28. 28
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  30. 30
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  31. 31
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    Weeknd, The And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  32. 32
    Flames
    Sia, David Guetta
    itunes
  33. 33
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  34. 34
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  36. 36
    No Excuses artwork
    No Excuses
    Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Don't Give In
    Snow Patrol
    itunes
  39. 39
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site