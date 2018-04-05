Text Shawn Mendes To See If He'd Snog You...

5 April 2018, 10:10

Shawn Mendes Kissing Quiz Asset

Hopefully he'll have mercy on your chat-up lines.

There's two things we want more than anything, in life:

  1. Shawn Mendes' number.
  2. A kiss from Shawn Mendes.

> Shawn Mendes Is 'Lost In Japan' - Can You Find Him?

Luckily, you've now got the chance to get both of those things, right here. We're going to (sorta) give you the 'Lost In Japan' singer's number, and give you the chance to text your way to his heart.

Simply pick what you'd say to him, to see if you'd end up cuddling him by the fire, or just getting straight up blocked. Awkward.

 

> We've Got So Much Shawn Mendes Goodness For You Over On Our App!

And while you're texting him, maybe you could find out who these major collaborations are, for us?

