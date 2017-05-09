Shawn Mendes Is Throwing Out To YOU To Design His Next Tattoo That He'll Permanently Get Inked On Him

9 May 2017, 11:43

Shawn Mendes Tattoo Design Asset

*grabs a pen and pencil ASAP*.

We've spent most of our time listening to 'Illuminate'; and in the brief few hours that we're not listening to it, we're admiring Shawn Mendes incredible tattoo which consists of trees and their reflection in the lake.

Now, Shawn's looking to add to his collection... And it's up to us to help him.

> Get Ready To Scream, Wembley… Shawn Mendes Is The First Star CONFIRMED For The #CapitalSTB!

The Canadian 'Treat You Better' singer has reached out to his 9.67 million followers on Twitter, asking that they help him design a new piece of body art, incorporating the 'Illuminate' theme.

After Shawn wrote "If one if you can create a really cool design with the illuminate theme or whatever really & i love it i will definitely get it tattooed. [sic]", his fans flooded his notifications with intricate designs of lightbulbs and lyrics...

Some, on the other hand, erm... Weren't feeling as creative as others.

We're just excited to see what he gets done - and if he's feeling nervous, he can always check out what Roman Kemp has tattooed on his leg. We mean, it can't get any worse than that, can it?

> Make Sure You See Shawn Mendes At The #CapitalSTB! Tickets Go On Sale At 8AM On Thursday.

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Shawn Mendes On Why He Can't Wait For #CapitalSTB

02:46

Trending On Capital FM

Gogglebox Teens

Gogglebox Teens Is About To Launch & Here's Why It'll Totes Be Better Than The Original

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Facebook intern earnings

Wait 'Til You Hear How Much Facebook Interns Earn PER MONTH & Prepare To Quit Your Job

Alex and Perrie Limbo Challenge

Perrie Edwards Proves Her Relationship Is As Competitive As Ours With This Fierce Limbo Competition Video

Little Mix

Katy Perry Taylor Swift 52nd Grammy Awards 2

Katy Perry Was Unashamedly Asked About Taylor's 'Bad Blood' But She ACTUALLY Answered

Katy Perry

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  2. 12
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 13
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  4. 14
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  5. 15
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 16
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  7. 17
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 18
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 19
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 20
    Human (Rudimental Remix) artwork
    Human (Rudimental Remix)
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  11. 21
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  12. 22
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  13. 23
    Bon Appetit artwork
    Bon Appetit
    Katy Perry feat. Migos
    itunes
  14. 24
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  15. 25
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  16. 26
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    Kygo feat Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  17. 27
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  18. 28
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 29
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  20. 30
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix) artwork
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 31
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  22. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 33
    Middle Of The Night
    The Vamps & Martin Jensen
    itunes
  24. 34
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  25. 35
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  26. 36
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  27. 37
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  28. 38
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  29. 39
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  30. 40
    Hard Times
    Paramore
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site