Shawn Mendes Is Throwing Out To YOU To Design His Next Tattoo That He'll Permanently Get Inked On Him

*grabs a pen and pencil ASAP*.

We've spent most of our time listening to 'Illuminate'; and in the brief few hours that we're not listening to it, we're admiring Shawn Mendes incredible tattoo which consists of trees and their reflection in the lake.

Now, Shawn's looking to add to his collection... And it's up to us to help him.

The Canadian 'Treat You Better' singer has reached out to his 9.67 million followers on Twitter, asking that they help him design a new piece of body art, incorporating the 'Illuminate' theme.

After Shawn wrote "If one if you can create a really cool design with the illuminate theme or whatever really & i love it i will definitely get it tattooed. [sic]", his fans flooded his notifications with intricate designs of lightbulbs and lyrics...

@ShawnMendes i drew you this lamp bulb with 'illuminate' written on the edge and some stars ☺ #TattoosForShawn pic.twitter.com/NmfsMtgfms — Noa (@shawnqtemendes) May 8, 2017

Some, on the other hand, erm... Weren't feeling as creative as others.

@ShawnMendes i like this one too pic.twitter.com/o9HosnaQSb — lisa PLS CAMILA (@mendesclose) May 8, 2017

We're just excited to see what he gets done - and if he's feeling nervous, he can always check out what Roman Kemp has tattooed on his leg. We mean, it can't get any worse than that, can it?

