Shawn Mendes Shared A Picture Of His Brand New Beard On Instagram But Fans Have Mixed Feelings

There's nothing holdin this beard back!

We've been looking at and admiring Shawn Mendes' clean cut face for a while now, but we've noticed that he's always wanted to try and grow a beard.

Just check out some of Shawn's tweets from over the years...

A simple beard like @jtimberlake would be blessed — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 25, 2013

I just want a beard tbh — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 13, 2014

My beard is coming in nicely — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 26, 2015

Well when Shawn took to Instagram recently, he had a little surprise for his followers!

The 'Mercy' singer revealed that he was actually attempting to grow a beard and shared a snap of his progress on Insta stories.

@ShawnMendes your growing a beard my lil boy is a big boy now pic.twitter.com/tBFHwDSX9s — ♡ FOLLOW ME SHAWN (@camprockshawn1) September 7, 2017

We think he looks pretty good with a little bit of facial hair and it seems that most fans were completely in agreement.

That beard look so f***king good on you @ShawnMendes — Angie (@__ItsAngie_) September 7, 2017

@ShawnMendes with my beard I like it! — Wonderland (@xladytayx) September 7, 2017

.@ShawnMendes don't shave your beard, you look good with it xxo — Angelina -86 (@RubyRoses_) September 7, 2017

I'm going to cry fughzndjz he cute little beard!! @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/BoJvMrQ1Ux — Shawn Mendes (@evolvingshawn) September 7, 2017

normally I don't like a man with beard but shawn mendes change my mind as always — shawnftarg.•°* (@shawnftarg) September 7, 2017

But of course there will always be people who don't like the change and several of Shawn's fans weren't feeling the new whiskers...

Shawn Mendes please do not grow a beard pic.twitter.com/dHmGcHLX3D — brianna♡ (@mendesIoveIy) September 7, 2017

please dont let grow beard on ur beautiful facee ☹ @ShawnMendes — elettra (@waackingmendes) September 7, 2017

@ShawnMendes are you joking or you're seriously going to grow your beard out?? — k gratsen (@k_gratsen) September 7, 2017

Considering that Shawn has stated that he'd like a beard on a number of occasions, it's no surprise that the internet has helped him out several times too and created these masterpieces...

Just imagine the great Shawn Mendes with a beard, just imagine HAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/mBKWY5QVyY — Ilham Mendes (@shawnmendes605) June 16, 2017

So what do you think of Mr Mendes' latest attempt at sporting facial hair?

We're 100% here for it and we just hope Shawn's got his shaving game down cos otherwise he's gonna need stitches!

Yeah we did just do that.

